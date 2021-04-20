DATA STORAGE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:DTST) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws

On April 19, 2021, Data Storage Corporation (the “Company”) filed the following Certificates of Correction and Certificates of Validation (collectively, the “Certificates of Correction and Validation” and each a “Certificate of Correction and Validation”) with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada:

Certificate of Correction and Certificate of Validation to the Certificate of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation filed with the Secretary of State on October 7, 2008;

Certificate of Correction and Certificate of Validation to the Certificate of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation filed with the Secretary of State on October 16, 2008;

Certificate of Correction and Certificate of Validation to the Certificate of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation filed with the Secretary of State on January 6, 2009; and

Certificate of Correction and Certificate of Validation to the Certificate of Designation of the Series A Preferred Stock filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada on June 24, 2009.

The Certificates of Correction and Validation were filed for the purposes of correcting administrative errors in the original filings of the respective amendments to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation, as amended, in order to effectuate the original intended purposes of each respective amendment.

Each of the Certificates of Correction and Validation were ratified and approved by the written consent of the holders of 101,553,187 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), representing approximately 78% of the Company’s voting capital stock issued and outstanding as of March 8, 2021 (based on 128,539,418 shares of Common Stock and 1,401,786 shares of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock) to the Definitive Information Statement on Schedule 14C, filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2021 (the “Information Statement”).

The above description of the Certificates of Correction and Validation is not intended to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to each such Certificate of Correction and Validation, filed as Exhibits 3.1, 3.2, 3.3 and 3.4 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and are each incorporated herein by reference.

For more information relating to the Certificates of Correction and Validation please refer to the Information Statement.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

3.1 Certificate of Correction and Certificate of Validation to the Certificate of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation filed with the Secretary of State on October 7, 2008, dated April 19, 2021. 3.2 Certificate of Correction and Certificate of Validation to the Certificate of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation filed with the Secretary of State on October 16, 2008, dated April 19, 2021. 3.3 Certificate of Correction and Certificate of Validation to the Certificate of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation filed with the Secretary of State on January 6, 2009, dated April 19, 2021. 3.4 Certificate of Correction and Certificate of Validation to the Certificate of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation filed with the Secretary of State on January 6, 2009, dated April 19, 2021.



Data Storage Corp Exhibit

About DATA STORAGE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Data Storage Corporation (DSC) is a cloud storage and cloud computing company, which provides data protection, disaster recovery, business continuity and compliance solutions that assist organizations in protecting their data, minimizing downtime and ensuring regulatory compliance. The Company focuses on its infrastructure, disaster recovery, and e-mail archival and compliance solutions. The Company’s e-mail archival and data analysis software is Message Logic. DSC provides recovery clouds for managed service providers. Its solutions include Infrastructure-as-a-Service, data backup, recovery and restore, high availability data replication services; e-mail archive and compliance for compliance officer alerts and e-discovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication, and virtualized system recovery. DSC offers continuous data protection (CDP), delta block processing, data de-duplication and volume protection.