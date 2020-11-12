Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Story continues below

EX-99.1 2 ex09302020991pressrele.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1Performant Financial Corporation Announces Financial Results for Third quarter 2020Livermore,…To view the full exhibit click

About Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation (Performant) provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The Company’s services identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients in a range of markets. The Company provides its services on an outsourced basis where the Company handles many or all aspects of its clients’ recovery processes. The Company uses its technology-enabled services platform to provide recovery and analytics services in a range of markets for the identification and recovery of student loans, improper healthcare payments and delinquent state tax and federal treasury receivables. It provides recovery services to the government-supported student loan industry and its clients include the Department of Education and Guaranty Agencies, as well as private financial institutions. The Company provides recovery services related to improper payments in the healthcare market.