APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ:APVO) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

About APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on oncology and hematology therapeutics. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, commercialization and sale of oncology and hematology therapeutics. The Company’s technology is the ADAPTIR (modular protein technology) platform. The Company has approximately four products in the areas of hematology and infectious diseases, as well as various investigational-stage product candidates in immuno-oncology. The Company’s investigational-stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, ES210, ES425, Otlertuzumab and 5E3. Its technology can produce monospecific and multispecific immunotherapeutic proteins that bind to various targets. The Company’s marketed products are WinRho SDF (Rho(D) Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)), HepaGam B (Hepatitis B Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)), VARIZIG (Varicella Zoster Immune Globulin (Human)), and IXINITY (coagulation factor IX (recombinant)).