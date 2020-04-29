SEC Filings PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PFMT) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PFMT) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

Due to the outbreak of, and local, state and federal governmental responses to, the coronavirus (“COVID‑19”) pandemic, the Company is filing this current report on Form 8-K to delay the filing of its definitive proxy>statement for its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Proxy Statement”) originally due on April 29, 2020, including information required by Part III of Form 10-K that is to be incorporated by reference into the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Part III Information”). Specifically, the Company is relying on an order issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 25, 2020 (which extended and superseded a prior order issued on March 4, 2020), to Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Release No. 34-88465) (the “Order”), regarding exemptions granted to certain public companies. The Order allows a registrant up to an additional 45 days after the original due date of certain reports required to be filed with the SEC if a registrant’s ability to file such report timely is affected due to COVID-19.

The Company’s operations and business have experienced disruptions due to the conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. These disruptions include, but are not limited to, office closures and limited availability of personnel required to prepare the Company’s Proxy Statement due to mandated social quarantining and work from home orders. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in our normal interactions with our auditors and our other professional advisors which has significantly disrupted our financial reporting functions.

As such, the Company will be relying on the Order and will be making use of the 45-day grace period provided by the Order to delay filing of its Proxy Statement, including the Part III Information. The Company plans to file its Proxy Statement by no later than June 14, 2020 (which is 45 days from the Proxy Statement’s original filing deadline of April 29, 2020).

The Company continues to experience delays in the preparation of its financial statements for the reasons previously disclosed in its Form 8-K filed on March 30, 2020. The Company is supplementing its risk factors previously disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its Form 8-K filed on March 30, 2020, and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, with the following risk factors:

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is having a material adverse impact on our business, results of operations and financial condition, as well as on the operations and financial performance of many of our customers. We are unable to predict the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts will continue to adversely impact our business, results of operations, and financial condition.

Our business and the businesses of our customers have been materially and adversely affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused, and is expected to continue to cause, the global slowdown in economic activity. Because the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences are uncertain, rapidly changing and difficult to predict, the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on our operations and financial performance, as well as its impact on our ability to successfully execute our business strategies and initiatives, remains uncertain and difficult to predict. Further, the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial performance depends on many factors that are not within our control, including, but not limited, to: governmental and business actions that have been and continue to be taken in response to the pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response on global and regional economies and economic activity; the availability of federal, state or local funding programs; general economic uncertainty and financial market volatility; global economic conditions and levels of economic growth; and the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Given the economic hardships that may be faced by a large portion of the population as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, certain of our customers have chosen to delay the recovery and audit services that we provide, and additional customers may choose to similarly delay the audit and recovery services that we provide, either of which could have a material negative impact on our revenues and results of operations. For example, to the terms of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) enacted in March 2020, the U.S. federal government suspended payments, ceased accruing interest, and stopped involuntary collections of payments (e.g., wage garnishments) for student loans owned by the Department of Education through September 30, 2020.

Further, a prolonged period of generating lower cash flows from operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could adversely affect our financial condition and the achievement of our strategic objectives. Conditions in the financial and credit markets may also limit the availability of funding or increase the cost of funding, which could adversely affect our business, financial position and results of operations. While we believe our financial projections are attainable, there can be no assurances that our financial results will be recognized in a time frame necessary to meet our ongoing cash requirements.

In addition, a large portion of our employees continue to be subject to voluntary or mandated shelter-in-place or other quarantine orders, and the employees of our customers may also be subject to similar stay-at-home orders, either of which may result in the complete or partial closure of one or more of our recovery call centers or other disruptions in our ongoing business operations, which would harm our business and results of operations. If the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues for an extended period, it will continue to materially adversely impact our financial performance and financial condition.

Downturns in domestic or global economic conditions and other macroeconomic factors could harm our business and results of operations.

Various macroeconomic factors influence our business and results of operations. These include the volume of student loan originations in the United States, together with tuition costs and student enrollment rates, the default rate of student loan borrowers, which is impacted by domestic and global economic conditions, rates of unemployment and similar factors, and the growth in Medicare expenditures or claims made to private healthcare providers resulting from changes in healthcare costs or the healthcare industry taken as a whole. Changes in the overall economy could lead to a reduction in overall recovery rates by our clients, which in turn could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. For example, our business and the businesses of our customers have been materially and adversely affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused, and is expected to continue to cause, the global slowdown in economic activity, which has resulted in a significant negative impact on our financial condition and results of operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained in this report should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “continue,” “seek,” “target,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “if current trends continue,” “optimistic,” “forecast” and other similar words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, estimates and strategies for the future, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (especially in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. There may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s products or services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.