PEOPLES FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PFBX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officer

Rex E. Kelly and Dan Magruder notified Peoples Financial Corporation (the “Company”) on January 31, 2020 that they do not intend to stand for re-election and intend to retire from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective the date of the next annual meeting, which will be on April 22, 2020.

In connection with their upcoming retirements from the Company’s Board of Directors, on January 31, 2020, Messrs. Kelly and Magruder also tendered their resignations from the Board of Directors of The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the “Bank”). The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company issued a press release announcing these resignations on January 31, 2020.

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending. Deposit services include interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRA) accounts. The Bank provides depository accounts to individuals; small and middle market businesses, and state, county and local government entities in its trade area at interest rates consistent with market conditions. It also offers a range of services, including wire transfer services, cash management and Internet banking.