Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

As previously disclosed, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) issued its decision granting the request of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, subject to the Company filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the “2018 10-K”) by January 31, 2020, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019 (the “2019 10-Qs”) by February 28, 2020.

The Company has made significant progress on completing its 2018 audit but will be unable to file its 2018 10-K by January 31, 2020, and accordingly has requested a short extension from the Panel to allow the 2018 10-K to be filed no later than February 14, 2020, and the 2019 10-Qs to be filed no later than March 13, 2020. However, there can be no assurance that the Panel will grant this requested extension.