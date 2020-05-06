PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PGC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 5, 2020, the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (the “Company”) was held. A replay of the Annual Meeting is available at

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tfkj4uu7 and a copy of the slides presented at the Annual Meeting is included herewith. Shareholders who may have additional questions about matters presented at the Annual Meeting may address them to Todd Poland, Corporate Secretary, at [email protected]

At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s shareholders took the following actions:

Proposal #1 – Election of Directors. Voted on the election of 13 persons, named in the Proxy Statement, to serve as directors of the Company for the ensuing year constituting the entire Board of Directors. The following is a list of directors elected at the Annual Meeting.

There were 1,416,173 broker non-votes on the proposal.

Proposal #2 – Compensation of Executive Officers. Voted on a non-binding, advisory basis to approve the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.

The number of shares voted “For” and “Against” this proposal, as well as the number of abstentions and broker non-votes, is as follows:

Proposal #3 – Increase in Shares under 2014 Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Voted to increase the number of outstanding shares of common stock authorized for issuance under the Company’s 2014 Employee Stock Purchase Plan by 200,000.

The number of shares voted “For” and “Against” this proposal, as well as the number of abstentions and broker non-votes, is as follows:

Proposal #4 – Ratification of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. Voted to ratify the appointment of Crowe LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

The number of shares voted “For” and “Against” this proposal, as well as the number of abstentions, is as follows:

The Company is furnishing the presentation materials presented at the Annual Meeting as Exhibit 99.1 to this report. The Company is not undertaking to update this presentation. The information in this report (including Exhibit 99.1) is being furnished to Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. This report will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information herein (including Exhibit 99.1).

(d) Exhibits

PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 pgc-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 pgc-ex991_6.pptx.htm Annual Meeting 05/05/2020 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Exhibit 99.1 Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and may include expressions about Management’s strategies and Management’s expectations about financial results,…

About PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the Bank), which is a state chartered commercial bank. The Bank provides private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, New Jersey; wealth management division, and branch network in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex and Union counties. The Company operates through two segments: Banking and Private Wealth Management Division. The Banking segment includes commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of automatic teller machines; telephone and Internet banking services; merchant credit card services, and customer support sales. The Private Wealth Management Division includes asset management services, personal trust services and corporate trust services.