PAVMED INC. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On April 9, 2020, PAVmed Inc. (the “ Company ”) issued a press release providing a business update and announcing its preliminary financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. Attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report is a copy of the press release, which is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits:

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press release.



PAVmed Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm PAVmed Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update Conference call to be held today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time NEW YORK,…

