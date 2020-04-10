SEC Filings Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. Story continues below (b) Pro Forma Financial Information The pro forma financial information that is required to be filed to this item are being filed with this amendment on Form 8‑K/A. (d) Exhibits 99.1 Pro Forma financial information *The following financial information is submitted at the end of this Current Report on Form 8‑K/A and is filed herewith and incorporated herein by reference:

Exhibit 99.1 CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Crossroads Acquisition On January 24, 2020, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (the “Company”), through certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, completed the acquisition of an approximately 254,000 square foot multi-tenant commercial retail property called Crossroads Towne Center, located in Chandler, Arizona (“Crossroads”), for approximately $61.8 million. There is no material relationship between the Company, its subsidiary or any of its affiliates, or any director or officer of the Company, or any associate of any director or officer of the Company, and the Seller, other than with respect of the Company’s acquisition of Crossroads. Crossroads is approximately 99% occupied with a total of 32 tenants, including anchor tenants: Harkins Theatre and Bob’s Discount Furniture. The weighted average lease term for the leases of all 32 tenants at Crossroads is approximately five years. Crossroads is leased by JLL and managed by Vestar on behalf of the Company. This acquisition was purchased using (a) the remaining 1031 like-kind exchange proceeds from the Company’s October 2019 sale of a controlling interest in the Company’s remaining land portfolio to Magnetar Capital for $97 million and (b) a portion of the 1031 like-kind exchange proceeds from the Company’s November 2019 sale of twenty assets to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (“Alpine”), in connection with Alpine’s November 2019 initial public offering. We derived the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements from the historical consolidated financial statements of the Company. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2019 gives effect to the acquisition of the assets underlying Crossroads and the outlay of cash paid at closing. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 gives effect to such acquisition as if they occurred on January 1, 2019, the beginning of the earliest applicable reporting period. The pro forma adjustments are based on available information and certain assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K/A. Assumptions underlying the pro forma adjustments are described in the accompanying notes, which should be read in conjunction with the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are presented for illustrative purposes only and do not purport to indicate the financial condition or results of operations of the Company in future periods.

CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.