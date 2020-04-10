Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
Exhibit 99.1
CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Crossroads Acquisition
On January 24, 2020, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (the “Company”), through certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, completed the acquisition of an approximately 254,000 square foot multi-tenant commercial retail property called Crossroads Towne Center, located in Chandler, Arizona (“Crossroads”), for approximately $61.8 million. There is no material relationship between the Company, its subsidiary or any of its affiliates, or any director or officer of the Company, or any associate of any director or officer of the Company, and the Seller, other than with respect of the Company’s acquisition of Crossroads. Crossroads is approximately 99% occupied with a total of 32 tenants, including anchor tenants: Harkins Theatre and Bob’s Discount Furniture. The weighted average lease term for the leases of all 32 tenants at Crossroads is approximately five years. Crossroads is leased by JLL and managed by Vestar on behalf of the Company.
This acquisition was purchased using (a) the remaining 1031 like-kind exchange proceeds from the Company’s October 2019 sale of a controlling interest in the Company’s remaining land portfolio to Magnetar Capital for $97 million and (b) a portion of the 1031 like-kind exchange proceeds from the Company’s November 2019 sale of twenty assets to Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (“Alpine”), in connection with Alpine’s November 2019 initial public offering.
We derived the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements from the historical consolidated financial statements of the Company. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2019 gives effect to the acquisition of the assets underlying Crossroads and the outlay of cash paid at closing. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 gives effect to such acquisition as if they occurred on January 1, 2019, the beginning of the earliest applicable reporting period.
The pro forma adjustments are based on available information and certain assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K/A. Assumptions underlying the pro forma adjustments are described in the accompanying notes, which should be read in conjunction with the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are presented for illustrative purposes only and do not purport to indicate the financial condition or results of operations of the Company in future periods.
CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
NOTE 1. BASIS OF PRESENTATION
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements were derived from the historical consolidated financial statements of the Company. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2019 gives effect to the acquisition of the assets underlying Crossroads and the outlay of cash paid at closing. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 gives effect to such acquisition as if they occurred on January 1, 2019, the beginning of the earliest applicable reporting period.
NOTE 2. PRO FORMA ADJUSTMENTS
Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2019
[A] Record the fair value of the real estate acquired related to the Crossroads acquisition which is allocated to the acquired tangible assets, consisting of land, building and tenant improvements, and identified intangible assets and liabilities, consisting of the value of above-market and below-market leases, the value of in-place leases, and the value of leasing costs, based in each case on their relative fair values
About Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO)
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages over 40 commercial real estate properties in approximately 10 states in the United States. The Company’s segments include Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, Golf Operations, and Agriculture and Other. The Company also leases property for over 20 billboards; has agricultural operations that are managed by a third-party, which consists of leasing land for hay and sod production, timber harvesting and hunting leases, and owns and manages subsurface interests. The Company owns approximately 30 single-tenant and over eight multi-tenant properties with approximately 1,700,000 square feet of gross leasable space. It has over four commercial loan investments, including a fixed-rate mezzanine commercial mortgage loan, a fixed-rate first mortgage, a variable-rate B-Note, a variable-rate mezzanine commercial mortgage loan and a variable-rate first mortgage loan.
