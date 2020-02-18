PAVMED INC. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On February 18, 2020, PAVmed Inc. (the “ Company ”) issued a press release announcing the addition of the EsoCure™ Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus™ Technology to its commercial product pipeline. EsoCure is a disposable single-use thermal balloon ablation catheter designed to advance through the working channel of a standard endoscope and allow the clinician to ablate dysplastic Barrett’s Esophagus (BE). The company intends to eventually seek FDA 510(k) market clearance and U.S. commercialization of the device. Attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report is a copy of the press release, which is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished under this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any disclosure document of the Company, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such document.

(d) Exhibits:

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press release.



PAVmed Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 PAVmed Adds EsoCure™ Esophageal Ablation Device with Patented Caldus™ Technology to Commercial Product Pipeline Disposable single-use device designed to provide safer,…

