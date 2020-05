Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 28, 2020. The final voting results for the proposals submitted for a vote of shareholders at the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders are set forth below.

Proposal 1.>The shareholders elected Patrick V. Auletta, Howard W. Hanna IV and Dan T. Moore III as directors of the Company to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders. The voting results were as follows:

Proposal 2.>The shareholders approved the ratification of the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent public accounting firm for 2020. The voting results were as follows:

Proposal 3.>The shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, named executive officer compensation. Voting results were as follows: