On May 28, 2020 (the “Approval Date”), the State of Florida approved entering into an option agreement for sale and purchase (the “Option Agreement”) submitted by Alico, Inc. (“Alico”) which grants the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund of the State of Florida an option to purchase approximately 10,684 acres of Alico Ranch for approximately $28.5 million (the “Exercise Price”) under the Florida Forever program (the “Option”). The State of Florida may exercise the Option any time beginning on the Approval Date until the 120th>day after the Approval Date, subject to extension in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement. The Option Agreement provides for certain adjustments to the Exercise Price; however, if the adjusted purchase price is less than the Exercise Price, Alico may, in its sole discretion, either approve the adjusted purchase price or terminate the Option Agreement.

On the Approval Date, Alico issued a press release announcing that the State of Florida approved entering into the Option Agreement. A copy of the press release is filed with this Form 8-K and attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein.