PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is a provider of systems and service solutions for the hospitality industry. The Company operates through two segments: Hospitality and Government. The solutions for the restaurant industry integrate software applications, hardware platforms, software delivery, and installation and lifecycle support services. PAR’s software offerings for the Restaurant market include front-of-store point-of-sale (POS) software applications, and enterprise software applications for content management and business intelligence. PAR’s hardware offerings for the restaurant market include POS terminals, kitchen systems utilizing printers and/or video monitors, and a range of food safety monitoring and task management hardware and software solutions. PAR’s Government business provides a range of technical services for the Department of Defense (DoD) and federal agencies. The Government segment focuses on serving intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) customers.