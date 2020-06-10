SEC Filings CERECOR INC. (NASDAQ:CERC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 9, 2020, Cerecor Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an underwriting agreement (the “Underwriting Agreement”) with Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. as the representative (the “Representative”) of the underwriter (the “Underwriter”) relating to an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 13,200,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, $0.001 par value per share (“Common Stock”) at a public offering price of $2.50 per share of Common Stock. to the Underwriting Agreement, the Underwriter has agreed to purchase the Common Stock at a price of $2.3651 per share, and a per-share discount to the underwriter of $0.1349. Under the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, the Company also granted to the Underwriter an option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of 30 days from the date of the Underwriting Agreement, to purchase up to an additional 1,980,000 shares of Common Stock at a price per share of $2.35.

Certain insiders, including certain of the Company’s officers, may purchase shares of Common Stock in the Offering. Because the Company has not entered into any binding agreements or received any commitments to purchase from any insiders, such insiders may elect not to purchase any shares of Common Stock in the Offering. The Underwriter will receive a reduced underwriting discount of 2% on shares of Common Stock purchased by certain existing stockholders and third parties.

The Offering is being made to the Company’s registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233978), previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 27, 2019, under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and declared effective on October 24, 2019, a base prospectus, and a prospectus supplement dated June 9, 2020.

The legal opinion, including the related consent, of Pepper Hamilton LLP relating to the issuance and sale of the shares of Common Stock to be issued in the Offering is filed as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

Net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be approximately $30.8 million (excluding any sale of shares of Common Stock to the option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock granted to the Underwriter), after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses payable by the Company. The purchase and sale of the Common Stock, and the closing of the Offering, is expected to take place on or about June 11, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Underwriting Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and covenants made by the Company. It also provides for customary indemnification by each of the Company and the Underwriter, severally and not jointly, for losses, claims, damages, or liabilities arising out of or in connection with the Offering, including for liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, other obligations of the parties and termination provisions. In addition, to the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, each of the Company’s directors and executive officers have entered into “lock-up” agreements with the Underwriter that generally prohibit, without the prior written consent of the Representative, the sale, transfer or other disposition of securities of the Company through the period ending 90 days from the date of the Underwriting Agreement.

The foregoing description of the Underwriting Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the copy of the Underwriting Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Underwriting Agreement were made only for purposes of such agreement and as of specific dates, were solely for the benefit of the parties to the Underwriting Agreement, and may be subject to limitations agreed upon by the contracting parties. Accordingly, the Underwriting Agreement is incorporated herein by reference only to provide investors with information regarding the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, and not to provide investors with any other factual information regarding the Company or its business, and should be read in conjunction with the disclosures in the Company’s periodic reports and other filings with the SEC.

