SEC Filings PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE:PHX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE:PHX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On August 27, 2020, we issued a press release announcing the commencement of an offering of our common stock.

A copy of this press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. This information shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

The consent of DeGolyer and MacNaughton to references made to it, and to the incorporation by reference of its report relating to the Company’s oil, NGL and natural gas reserves as of and included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019, is attached hereto as Exhibit 23.1.

(d) Exhibits

PANHANDLE OIL & GAS INC Exhibit

EX-23.1 2 phx-ex231_6.htm EX-23.1 phx-ex231_6.htm EXHIBIT 23.1 DeGolyer and MacNaughton 5001 Spring Valley Road Suite 800 East Dallas,…

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, management and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on its mineral and leasehold acreage. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located primarily in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas, with properties also located in various other states. The Company’s oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas production is primarily from wells located in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. As of September 30, 2015, the Company’s principal properties consisted of perpetual ownership of 255,411 net mineral acres, held principally in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas and six other states; leases on 19,575 net acres primarily in Oklahoma, and working interests, royalty interests, or both, in 6,195 producing oil and natural gas wells, and 65 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.