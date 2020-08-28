ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.



About ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ELTP)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is principally engaged in the development and manufacture of oral, controlled-release products. The Company develops and manufactures generic products, products using controlled-release drug technology, products utilizing abuse deterrent technologies, and it develops and markets generic controlled-release and abuse deterrent pharmaceutical products. Its segments include Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA’s) for generic products and New Drug Applications (NDA’s) for branded products. The Company owns approximately six different approved ANDA’s. The Company’s product, SequestOx, is an immediate-release Oxycodone Hydrochloride containing sequestered Naltrexone, which incorporates five milligram, 10 milligram, 15 milligram, 20 milligram and 30 milligram doses of oxycodone into capsules. SequestOx is used for the management of moderate to severe pain where the use of an opioid analgesic is appropriate.