Pan Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGLO) Files An 8-K Changes in Control of Registrant

On July 15, 2020, as a result of a custodianship in Clark County, Nevada, Case Number: A816264, Custodian Ventures LLC (“Custodian”) was appointed custodian of Pan Global Corp. (the “Company”).

On 16 of July 2020, Custodian appointed David Lazar as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, President, Secretary, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

David Lazar, 30, has been CEO and Chairman of the Company since May 16, 2018. David Lazar is a private investor. Mr. Lazar has been a partner at Zenith Partners International since 2013, where he specializes in research and development, sales and marketing. From 2014 through 2015. Since February of 2018, Mr. Lazar has been the managing member of Custodian Ventures LLC, where he specializes in assisting distressed public companies. Since March 2018, David has acted as the managing member of Activist Investing LLC, which specializes in active investing in distressed public companies. David has a diverse knowledge of financial, legal and operations management; public company management, accounting, audit preparation, due diligence reviews and SEC regulations.

The Registrant’s current contact information is listed below:

Address: 1185 Avenue of the Americas, 3rd Floor. New York, New York 10036.

Phone number: 646-768-8417

Email: [email protected]

The Registrant’s President, Secretary, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors is David Lazar, who may be reached at the Registrant’s address above.

Pan Global, Corp. is engaged in developing and supporting environmentally sustainable energy and infrastructure projects and technologies. The Company focuses on investing in green energy technology and infrastructure around the world. The Company provides fund investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency technology and green projects. It focuses on developing electric power generation projects from renewable energy sources, such as solar, mini-hydro, geothermal and wind, in India. The Company focuses on investing in non-energy infrastructure technology and projects that provide environmentally sustainable solutions instead of conventional technology. It focuses on developing projects in the field of agriculture, building technology and water distribution. The Company focuses on providing solutions to customers through consulting services, project implementation and project management.