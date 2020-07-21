LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.02. Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

Story continues below

On July 14, 2020, LM Funding America, Inc. (the “Company”) exercised its right to terminate the Share Exchange Agreement, dated March 23, 2020, among the Company, Hanfor (Cayman) Limited (“Hanfor”), and BZ Industrial Limited (“Seller”) as a result of Seller’s inability to deliver audited financials of Hanfor by June 30, 2020 as required by such Share Exchange Agreement.

***

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that there can be no assurance actual results or business conditions will not differ materially from those projected or suggested in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Investors should refer to the risks detailed from time to time in the reports the Company files with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as other filings on Form 10-Q and periodic filings on Form 8-K, for additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law.