PACIFIC VENTURES GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Files An 8-K Other Events

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (the “Company”) will be relying on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Order under Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Granting Exemptions From Specified Provisions of the Exchange Act and Certain Rules Thereunder dated March 25, 2020 (Release No. 34-88465) (the “Order”) to delay the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “2019 10-K”) due to the circumstances related to COVID-19. In particular, COVID-19 has caused disruptions in our normal interactions with our auditors. Approximately 60% of our customers have ceased daily operation making it difficult to timely send and receive the required audit confirmations, thereby impacting the Company’s ability to complete its audit and file the 2019 10-K prior to its due date is delayed. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company expects to file the 2019 10-K no later than May 14, 2020 (which is 45 days from the 2019 10-K’s original filing deadline of March 30, 2020).

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will be including the following Risk Factor in its 2019 10-K, as may be updated to reflect subsequent events impacting the Company:

We are unable to predict the impact of COVID-19 on our company.

We supply food products to retail and institutional customers. Due to the various “stay at home” orders precipitated by the spread of COVID-19 in California and specifically in Southern California, where our customers are located, we expect a significant decline in sales as many of these clients are not currently in operation as result of such orders. It is impossible for us to predict the effect this will have on our long term operations as the duration of the “stay at home” orders is unknown.



Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., formerly American Eagle Group, Inc., offers solutions within the food, beverage, alcohol and hospitality industries. The Company is the trustor and beneficiary of Snobar Trust. Snobar Trust holds International Production Impex Corporation (IPIC). IPIC holds the rights of the liquor licenses to sell alcohol-infused ice cream and ice-pops products and trade names SnoBar. IPIC is a food and beverage, alcohol distribution company that is engaged in marketing products, such as SnoBar alcohol infused ice pops, and SnoBar alcohol infused ice cream and sorbet. The SnoBar ice pops are frozen alcohol beverage bars, similar to popsicles on a stick, but made with liquor, such as tequila and vodka. SnoBar ice pops are manufactured in approximately three flavors: Margarita, Cosmopolitan and Mojito. SnoBar ice creams are ice cream and sorbets that are distilled spirit cocktails containing approximately 20% liqueurs and liquors.