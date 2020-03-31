SEC Filings ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARCC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARCC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On March 30, 2020, Ares Capital Corporation (the “Registrant”) amended and restated its senior secured credit facility, among the Registrant, the lenders party thereto, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as the administrative agent (as amended and restated, the “A&R Credit Facility”). The A&R Credit Facility, among other things, (a) increased the total commitment under the A&R Credit Facility from approximately $3.37 billion to approximately $3.61 billion, (b) extended the expiration of the revolving period for lenders electing to extend their commitments in an amount equal to approximately $3.44 billion from March 30, 2023 to March 30, 2024, during which period the Registrant, subject to certain conditions, may make borrowings under the A&R Credit Facility, and (c) extended the stated maturity date for lenders electing to extend their commitments in an amount equal to approximately $3.44 billion from March 30, 2024 to March 30, 2025. Lenders who elected not to extend their commitments in an amount equal to approximately $165 million will remain subject to a revolving period expiration of March 30, 2023 and a stated maturity date of March 30, 2024.

The A&R Credit Facility is composed of a revolving loan tranche equal to approximately $2.87 billion and a term loan tranche in an amount equal to approximately $734 million. The A&R Credit Facility includes an “accordion” feature that allows the Registrant, under certain circumstances, to increase the size of the facility by an amount up to approximately $1.8 billion.

The A&R Credit Facility continues to be secured by a material portion of the Registrant’s assets (excluding, among other things, investments held in and by certain subsidiaries of the Registrant or investments in certain portfolio companies of the Registrant) and guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the Registrant.

Under the A&R Credit Facility, the Registrant has made certain representations and warranties and is required to comply with various covenants, reporting requirements and other customary requirements for similar credit facilities, including, without limitation, covenants related to: (a) limitations on the incurrence of additional indebtedness and liens, (b) limitations on certain investments, (c) limitations on certain asset transfers and restricted payments, (d) maintaining a certain minimum stockholders’ equity, (e) maintaining a ratio of total assets (less total liabilities not representing indebtedness) to total indebtedness, of the Registrant and its subsidiaries (subject to certain exceptions), of not less than 1.5:1.0, and (f) limitations on the creation or existence of agreements that prohibit liens on certain properties of the Registrant and certain of its subsidiaries. The A&R Credit Facility also continues to include usual and customary events of default for senior secured credit facilities of this nature.

In addition to the asset coverage ratio described above, borrowings under the A&R Credit Facility (and the incurrence of certain other permitted debt) will continue to be subject to compliance with a borrowing base that will apply different advance rates to different types of assets in the Registrant’s portfolio.

The description above is only a summary of the material provisions of the A&R Credit Facility and is qualified in its entirety by reference to a copy of the A&R Credit Facility, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this current report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of Registrant.

The information contained in Item 1.01 to this current report on Form 8-K is by this reference incorporated in this Item 2.03.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 31, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release, included herewith as Exhibit 99.1, and by this reference incorporated herein.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) >Exhibits: