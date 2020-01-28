PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PMBC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PMBC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (Nasdaq: PMBC), the holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank (the “Bank”), a wholly owned banking subsidiary, today announced that Brad Dinsmore, President & Chief Executive Officer and Curt Christianssen, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2020 Janney West Coast CEO Forum being held in Phoenix on January 29-30, 2020.
During the conference, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors. A copy of the presentation slides, updated with the Company’s financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, substantially in the form expected to be used in such presentations and meetings, is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The information contained in this report and in the exhibit hereto is intended to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of this section.
(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is being furnished to Item 2.02 above.
PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 pmbcjanneyconferenceinve.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 pmbcjanneyconferenceinve January 2020 INVESTOR PRESENTATION   FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains statements regarding our expectations,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business operations are conducted by the Bank. It operates through commercial banking segment. The Bank offers its customers different loan products, including commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, Small Business Administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans. Its investments primarily include securities available for sale, which consist of residential mortgage backed securities issued by the United States agencies; residential collateralized mortgage obligations issued by non agencies; asset backed security and mutual funds. Its sources of funds include deposits, and borrowings and contractual obligations. Its deposits consist of noninterest bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market and savings deposits, and time deposits.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR