PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PMBC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (Nasdaq: PMBC), the holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank (the “Bank”), a wholly owned banking subsidiary, today announced that Brad Dinsmore, President & Chief Executive Officer and Curt Christianssen, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2020 Janney West Coast CEO Forum being held in Phoenix on January 29-30, 2020.

During the conference, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors. A copy of the presentation slides, updated with the Company’s financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, substantially in the form expected to be used in such presentations and meetings, is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The information contained in this report and in the exhibit hereto is intended to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of this section.

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is being furnished to Item 2.02 above.