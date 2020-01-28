BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC Exhibit

EX-23.1 2 ex_170619.htm EXHIBIT 23.1 ex_170619.htm Exhibit 23.1 CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM We consent to the incorporation by reference into Registration Statement Nos. 333-222433,…

About BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BioLife) is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers. The Company’s product offerings include hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; custom product formulation and custom packaging services; cold chain logistics services incorporating precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications, and contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill and finish services of liquid media products. Its products include HypoThermosol FRS, CryoStor, BloodStor, Cell Thawing Media, PrepaStor and biologistex cold-chain management service.