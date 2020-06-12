PACIFIC GREEN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01

On June 12, 2020 Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) issued a news releases announcing the status of orders regarding the ENVI-MARINETM Exhaust Gas Scrubbing Systems and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on operations.

About PACIFIC GREEN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is focused on marketing, developing and acquiring technologies designed to improve the environment by reducing pollution. The Company has a network of agents to market the ENVI-Clean system. The ENVI-Clean system removes the sulfur dioxide, particulate matter, greenhouse gases and other hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel and other fuels. The ENVI-Clean system consists of five components: an induced draft fan; a gas conditioning chamber; the ENVI-Clean unit; a demister, and settling tanks. The ENVI-Clean system has various applications, including pulverized coal and stoker-grate boilers; heavy oil fired boilers; biomass and waste to energy boilers; lime kilns, dryers, shredders and foundries; industrial exhaust scrubbing of particulates and acid gases; diesel engines, and large marine and stationary engines, among others.