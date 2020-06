Delmar Bancorp (OTCMKTS:DBCP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 12, 2020, Delmar Bancorp’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.025 per share, payable on July 3, 2020, to holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on June 26, 2020.