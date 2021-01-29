P (NASDAQ:BIB) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 29, 2021, United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (the “Registrant”) issued its monthly account statement for the month ended December 31, 2020, which is presented in the form of a Statement of Income (Loss) and a Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value, as required to Rule 4.22 under the Commodity Exchange Act. A copy of the monthly account statement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and also can be found on the Registrant’s website at www.uscfinvestments.com. The information furnished in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1



United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm213397d5_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund,…

