HOMESTREET, INC. (NASDAQ:HMST) Files An 8-K Other Events

About HOMESTREET, INC. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. Its operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Company’s subsidiaries include HomeStreet Bank (the Bank) and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. The Bank is a savings bank that provides mortgage and commercial loans, deposit products and services, non-deposit investment products, private banking and cash management services. Doing business as HomeStreet Insurance Agency, the Company provides insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. The Company has a network of over 40 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon and Hawaii, as well as over 60 stand-alone lending centers located within its retail deposit branch footprint.