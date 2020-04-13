Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibits are filed herewith in connection with the filing of the Prospectus Supplement, dated April 13, 2020, for the dividend of shares the Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock by Overstock.com, Inc. (the “Company”) to the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233913) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”).

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibits are filed as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibits 5.1, 8.1 and 23.1 are incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement as exhibits thereto:

5.1 Validity Opinion of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP 8.1 Tax Opinion of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP 23.1 Consents of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1 and Exhibit 8.1)



OVERSTOCK.COM, INC Exhibit

EX-5.1 2 tm2015447d5_ex5-1.htm EXHIBIT 5.1 Exhibit 5.1 April 13,…

About Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. is an online retailer offering a range of merchandise, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, houseware, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products. The Company operates through two segments: direct business and partner business. Its direct business includes sales made to individual consumers and businesses. For the Company’s partner business, it sells merchandise from manufacturers, distributors and other suppliers. The Company also sells books, magazines, compact discs (CDs), digital versatile discs (DVDs) and video games under books, movies, music and games (BMMG) category. It sells these products through its Internet Websites located at www.overstock.com, www.o.co and www.o.biz. The Company offers approximately 877,000 non-BMMG products and 1.1 million BMMG products.