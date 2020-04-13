SEC Filings INVACARE CORPORATION (NYSE:IVC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

INVACARE CORPORATION (NYSE:IVC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On April 13, 2020, Invacare Corporation (the “Company”) mailed a letter from the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer to the Company’s shareholders, as part of the Company’s 2019 annual report to shareholders. A copy of the letter to shareholders is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The letter to shareholders contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that describe future outcomes or expectations that are usually identified by words such as “will,” “should,” “could,” “plan,” “intend,” “expect,” “continue,” “forecast,” “believe,” and “anticipate” and include, for example, statements related to the expected effects on the company’s business of the COVID-19 pandemic; sales and free cash flow trends; the impact of contingency plans and SG&A and investment reductions; the company’s liquidity and working capital expectations; the company’s future financial results; and similar statements. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on the demand for the company’s products; the ability of the company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including mandatory business closures and restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps the company takes to reduce operating costs; the inability of Invacare to sustain profitable sales growth, achieve anticipated improvements in segment operating performance, convert high inventory levels to cash or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; lack of market acceptance of Invacare\’s new product innovations; circumstances or developments that may make Invacare unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives, in particular the key elements of its enhanced transformation and growth plan such as its new product introductions, additional investments in sales force and demonstration equipment, plant consolidations in France and Germany, supply chain actions and global information technology outsourcing and ERP implementation activities; possible adverse effects on Invacare’s liquidity, including Invacare\’s ability to address future debt maturities, that may result from delays in the implementation of, any failure to realize benefits from, its current and planned business initiatives; adverse changes in government and third-party payor reimbursement levels and practices in the U.S.; adverse impacts of new tariffs or increases in commodity prices or freight costs; regulatory proceedings or Invacare\’s failure to comply with regulatory requirements or receive regulatory clearance or approval for Invacare\’s products or operations; adverse effects of regulatory or governmental inspections of Invacare facilities at any time and governmental investigations or enforcement actions; exchange rate fluctuations; and those other risks and uncertainties expressed in the cautionary statements and risk factors in Invacare’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Invacare may not be able to predict and may have little or no control over many factors or events that may influence its future results and, except as required by law, shall have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

