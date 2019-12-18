OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.



ORIGINCLEAR, INC. Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 f8k121119ex3-1_originclear.htm CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATION OF SERIES M PREFERRED STOCK Exhibit 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATION OF ORIGNCLEAR,…

About OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

OriginClear, Inc. (OriginClear), formerly OriginOil, Inc., is a provider of water treatment solutions and the developer of a water cleanup technology. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides systems and services to treat water in a range of industries, such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The Company has developed the Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology using multi-stage electrochemistry, which it licenses across the world to water treatment equipment manufacturers. Its subsidiary, Progressive Water Treatment, Inc. (PWT), is a designer, builder and service provider for a range of industrial water treatment applications. PWT is engaged in designing and manufacturing a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial and pure water applications. The Company also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits and replacement assistance.