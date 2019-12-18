SEC Filings WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS, INC. (NYSE:WCG) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS, INC. (NYSE:WCG) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On December 11, 2019, the compensation committee (the “Committee”) of the board of directors of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (the “Company”) considered the potential adverse tax consequences to the Company and to certain of the executive officers of the Company, including Messrs. Kenneth Burdick and Michael Polen, and Mses. Kelly Munson and Anat Hakim (collectively, the “Impacted Officers”), under Sections 280G and 4999 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, as amended, resulting from the treatment of potential payments that may be made to each of the Impacted Officers in connection with the pending merger of the Company with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (“Centene”). In order to mitigate these potential adverse tax consequences, the Committee has elected to accelerate payment to the Impacted Officers of the non-equity incentive cash award earned by each of the Impacted Officers in respect of the Company’s 2019 fiscal year that would have otherwise become payable in 2020 into December 2019, and to accelerate vesting of certain amounts of previously granted time-based restricted stock unit awards and performance-based restricted stock unit awards, in each case, that would have otherwise vested or become payable in 2020 into December 2019, as follows: (a) for Mr. Burdick, certain restricted stock units and performance stock units that otherwise would have vested on March 1, 2020; (b) for each of Ms. Munson and Mr. Polen, restricted stock units that otherwise would have vested on March 1, 2020; and (c) for Ms. Hakim, restricted stock units and performance stock units that otherwise would have vested on either March 1, 2020 or September 26, 2020.

