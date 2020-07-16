SEC Filings Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION.

On July 15, 2020, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) announced its preliminary book value of $5.22 per share as of June 30, 2020, certain details of its RMBS portfolio as of June 30, 2020, and preliminary net income of $0.74 per share and preliminary realized and unrealized gains of $0.43 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. These figures and the estimated net book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company\’s independent registered public accounting firm. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing the dividend and the other information regarding the Company is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by this reference.

ITEM 8.01. OTHER EVENTS.

On July 15, 2020, the Company announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a dividend for the month of July 2020 of $0.06 per share to be paid on August 27, 2020 to holders of record on July 31, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of July 30, 2020. In addition, the Company announced certain details of its RMBS portfolio as of June 30, 2020 as well as certain other information regarding the Company. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing the dividend and the other information regarding the Company is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by this reference.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements.

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will not vary from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the \”Risk Factors\” section of the Company\’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

(d) Exhibits