OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 15, 2020, OpGen, Inc. issued a press release announcing preliminary financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated July 15, 2020.



OPGEN INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99x1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 OpGen Provides Business Update and Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue and Cash Position for Second Quarter 2020 – Preliminary Total Revenue for Q2 2020 was approximately $1.2 million dollars – Balance sheet strengthened significantly with $6.1 million cash raised in Q2 2020 GAITHERSBURG,…

About OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc. (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. Its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests and bioinformatics address the threat of anti-biotic resistance by helping physicians and healthcare providers manage patient care decisions and protect the hospital biome through customized screening and surveillance solutions. It is working to deliver its molecular information solution to a global network of customers and partners. It is also working to provide precise diagnostic information powered by pathogen surveillance data. The Company’s high-resolution DNA tests are marketed under the Acuitas trade name.