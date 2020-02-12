SEC Filings Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On February 12, 2020, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a dividend for the month of February 2020 of $0.08 per share of the Company’s common stock to be paid on March 27, 2020 to holders of record on February 28, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of February 27, 2020. In addition, the Company announced certain details of its RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2020 as well as certain other information regarding the Company. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing the dividend and the other information regarding the Company is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by this reference.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements.

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will not vary from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company\’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits