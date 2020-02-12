CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On February 12, 2020 CSP Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended on December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release relating to such announcement is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information set forth in this Form 8-K, including the exhibits attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liability of that Section. The information in this Form 8-K shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)Exhibits
99.1Press Release Dated February 12, 2020
CSP Inc. (CSPI) and its subsidiaries develop and market information technology (IT) integration solutions, advanced security and managed services and purpose built network adapters, as well as cluster computer systems. The Company operates through two segments: High Performance Products (HPP) and Technology Solutions (TS). Its HPP segment designs and manufactures computing systems for digital signal processing (DSP) applications within the defense market and network Ethernet adapters that are offered to both commercial and government customers. Its TS segment consists of the computer managed services, integration services, and third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller (VAR) businesses of its Modcomp subsidiary (TS). TS provides professional services for complex IT environments, including advanced security; unified communications and collaboration; wireless and mobility; data center solutions, and network solutions. TS also provides managed IT services.
