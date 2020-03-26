SEC Filings OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OPNT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

On March 25, 2020, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a letter to stockholders regarding certain measures that the Company is taking in response to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, including its decision to delay starting recruitment for the Phase 2 study for OPNT002, its exploratory novel treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder. A copy of the letter is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

