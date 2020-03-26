OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OPNT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OPNT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 25, 2020, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a letter to stockholders regarding certain measures that the Company is taking in response to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, including its decision to delay starting recruitment for the Phase 2 study for OPNT002, its exploratory novel treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder. A copy of the letter is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information in Items 7.01 and 9.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the Exhibit attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Description
OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 lettertoopiantstockholders.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1A Letter to Opiant Stockholders Regarding the Coronavirus PandemicMarch 25,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Lightlake Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The Company has developed NARCAN (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, which was conceived, licensed, developed and approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s pipeline of product candidates includes a treatment for Binge Eating Disorder (BED), a treatment for Bulimia Nervosa (BN), a treatment for Cocaine Use Disorder (CocUD) and a heroin vaccine. The Company also is focused on other treatment opportunities.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR