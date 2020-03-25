SEC Filings LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:LLPP) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:LLPP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

OnMarch 25, 2020, Loop Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) announced its measures to comply with the order of the Quebec provincial government to minimize all non-priority services and activities until April 13, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The order provides exemptions that allow businesses that provide non-priority services to maintain minimal operations to ensure the resumption of their activities, bearing in mind the directives issued by public health authorities. Consequently, the company will maintain reduced operations at the pilot plant and protect its investment in its assets, which are utilized for the continuing development of its depolymerization technology for the production of sustainable PET plastic.

The company’s main focus during the time frame of the government order will be to continue working with its joint venture partner, Indorama Ventures Limited, to oversee the engineering for the Spartanburg joint venture facility and pursue its plans for the commercialization of its technology. The company has made arrangements for employees to work remotely to support these engineering activities.

