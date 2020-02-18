SEC Filings OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OPNT) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. Other Events.

>Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc., through its Adapt Pharma subsidiaries (collectively, “Plaintiffs”), filed complaints, in 2016 against Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (“Teva”) and in 2018 against Perrigo UK FINCO Limited Partnership (“Perrigo”), relating to Teva’s and Perrigo’s respective abbreviated new drug applications (each, an “ANDA”) seeking to market generic versions of NARCAN® (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray 4mg/spray.

On February 12, 2020, Plaintiffs and Perrigo entered into a settlement agreement to resolve the ongoing litigation. Under the terms of the settlement, Perrigo has received a non-exclusive license (under the Company\’s patents licensed to Adapt) to make, have made and market its generic naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray under its own ANDA. Perrigo’s license will be effective as of January 5, 2033 or earlier under certain circumstances including circumstances related to the outcome of the current litigation against Teva or litigation against future ANDA filers. The Perrigo settlement agreement is subject to review by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, and entry of an order dismissing the litigation by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Closing arguments in the Teva trial are scheduled for February 26, 2020. Plaintiffs also filed a complaint related to Teva’s ANDA seeking to market a generic version of NARCAN® (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray 2mg/spray and that matter is still pending.