BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BFIN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 18, 2020, BankFinancial Corporation (Nasdaq – BFIN) issued a press release announcing the results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019>and issued the Quarterly Financial and Statistical Supplement for the latest five quarters. The press release and Quarterly Financial and Statistical Supplement are included as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 to this report.

BankFinancial Corporation (the “Company”) will review results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019>in a conference call and webcast for stockholders and analysts on February 19, 2020>at 9:30 a.m. Chicago, Illinois Time.

The conference call may be accessed by calling (844) 413-1780>using participant passcode 7198886. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at www.bankfinancial.com, “Investor Relations” page.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.