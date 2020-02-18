BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BFIN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 18, 2020, BankFinancial Corporation (Nasdaq – BFIN) issued a press release announcing the results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019>and issued the Quarterly Financial and Statistical Supplement for the latest five quarters. The press release and Quarterly Financial and Statistical Supplement are included as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 to this report.
BankFinancial Corporation (the “Company”) will review results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019>in a conference call and webcast for stockholders and analysts on February 19, 2020>at 9:30 a.m. Chicago, Illinois Time.
The conference call may be accessed by calling (844) 413-1780>using participant passcode 7198886. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at www.bankfinancial.com, “Investor Relations” page.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
EX-99.1 2 bfin201912ex991earningspr.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEBankFinancial Corporation Reports Financial Results for 2019 andWill Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 19,…
BankFinancial Corporation is the bank holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B. (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service, community-oriented federal savings bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. The Bank offers its customers a range of loan, deposit and other financial products and services through approximately 20 full-service Illinois-based banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, and through its Internet branch, www.bankfinancial.com. The Bank also offers its customers a range of financial products and services that are related or ancillary to loans and deposits, including cash management, funds transfers, bill payment, and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust services, wealth management and general insurance agency services. The Bank provides trust and financial planning services through its Trust Department.

