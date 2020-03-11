SEC Filings OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events. A special meeting of the stockholders of OpGen, Inc, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), was convened at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on March 10, 2020 to consider matters related to the previously announced business combination with Curetis GmbH. On March 10, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the adjournment of the special meeting until 10:00 am, Eastern time, on March 30, 2020 at the offices of Ballard Spahr LLP, 1909 K Street, NW, 12th Floor, Washington DC. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits



