OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On April 22, 2020, OpGen, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Term Note (the “Company Note”) with Silicon Valley Bank (the “Bank”) to the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Curetis USA Inc. (“Curetis USA” and collectively with the Company, the “Borrowers”), also entered into a Term Note with the Bank (the “Subsidiary Note,” and collectively with the Company Note, the “Notes”). The Notes are dated April 22, 2020. The principal amount of the Company Note is $879,630, and the principal amount of the Subsidiary Note is $259,353.

In accordance with the requirements of the CARES Act, the Borrowers will use the proceeds from the Notes in accordance with the requirements of the PPP to cover certain qualified expenses, including payroll costs, rent and utility costs. Interest accrues on the Notes at the rate of 1.00% per annum. The Borrowers may apply for forgiveness of amount due under the Notes, in an amount equal to the sum of qualified expenses under the PPP, which include payroll costs, rent obligations, and covered utility payments incurred during the eight weeks following disbursement under the Notes. The Borrowers intend to use the entire proceeds under the Notes for such qualifying expenses.

Subject to any forgiveness under the PPP, the Notes mature two years following the date of issuance of the Notes and includes a period for the first six months during which time required payments of interest and principal are deferred. Beginning on the seventh month following the date of the Notes, the Borrowers are required to make 18 monthly payments of principal and interest. The Notes may be prepaid at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. The Notes provide for customary events of default, including, among others, those relating to breaches of their obligations under the Notes, including a failure to make payments, any bankruptcy or similar proceedings involving the Borrowers, and certain material effects on the Borrowers’ ability to repay the Notes. The Borrowers did not provide any collateral or guarantees for the Notes.

The foregoing description of the Notes is qualified by reference to the complete text of the Notes, copies of which are attached as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

