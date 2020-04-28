TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC. (NYSE:TPB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02.
About TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC. (NYSE:TPB)
Turning Point Brands, Inc., formerly North Atlantic Holding Company, Inc., is a provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: smokeless products, smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products market consists of approximately four product categories, which includes loose leaf chewing tobacco, Moist Snuff, Moist Snuff Pouches and Snus. The smoking products consist of various product categories, including cigarette papers, large cigars, (MYO cigar wraps and MYO cigar smoking tobacco, MYO cigarette smoking tobacco and related products, and traditional pipe tobacco. The NewGen products consist of various products, such as liquid vapor products, tobacco vaporizer products and a range of non-tobacco products and other non-nicotine products. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag, Beech-Nut, Stoker’s, Trophy, Havana Blossom, Durango, Our Pride and Red Cap.