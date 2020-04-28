TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC. (NYSE:TPB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On April 28, 2020, Turning Point Brands, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K and the Exhibit attached hereto shall not be deemed to be \”filed\” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. Such information will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated by reference.
On April 28, 2020, Lawrence S. Wexler, the Company’s President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. A copy of the slide presentation to be used is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2.
About TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC. (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., formerly North Atlantic Holding Company, Inc., is a provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: smokeless products, smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products market consists of approximately four product categories, which includes loose leaf chewing tobacco, Moist Snuff, Moist Snuff Pouches and Snus. The smoking products consist of various product categories, including cigarette papers, large cigars, (MYO cigar wraps and MYO cigar smoking tobacco, MYO cigarette smoking tobacco and related products, and traditional pipe tobacco. The NewGen products consist of various products, such as liquid vapor products, tobacco vaporizer products and a range of non-tobacco products and other non-nicotine products. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag, Beech-Nut, Stoker’s, Trophy, Havana Blossom, Durango, Our Pride and Red Cap.

