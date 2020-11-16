OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 – Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously reported, on February 11, 2020, OpGen, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an At the Market Offering Agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (“Wainwright”), to which the Company may sell, from time to time, in an “at the market offering,” at its option, shares (the “Shares”) of the Company’s common stock, $0.01 par value per share, through Wainwright.

On November 13, 2020, the Company entered into an amended and restated Sales Agreement (the “Amendment”), with Wainwright and BTIG, LLC (“BTIG” and, together with Wainwright, the “Agents”), to which BTIG was added as an additional sales agent under the Sales Agreement.

Under the Sales Agreement as modified by the Amendment, the Company will pay the applicable Agent a commission equal to three percent (3.0%) of the gross sales proceeds of any Shares sold through such Agent under the Sales Agreement. The Shares to be sold under the Sales Agreement as amended by the Amendment, if any, will be issued and sold by methods deemed to be an “at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, including, without limitation, sales made by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the NASDAQ Capital Market or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, in block transactions, or otherwise as directed by the Company.

The Sales Agreement as amended by the Amendment is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this report and the foregoing description of the Sales Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Shares, nor shall there be any sale of the Shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Item 8.01 – Other Events.

On November 12, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the commercial launch of a next-generation sequencing-based antibiotic resistance testing service by its subsidiary, Ares Genetics GmbH. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits



About OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc. (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. Its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests and bioinformatics address the threat of anti-biotic resistance by helping physicians and healthcare providers manage patient care decisions and protect the hospital biome through customized screening and surveillance solutions. It is working to deliver its molecular information solution to a global network of customers and partners. It is also working to provide precise diagnostic information powered by pathogen surveillance data. The Company’s high-resolution DNA tests are marketed under the Acuitas trade name.