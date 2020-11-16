ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:ONCS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On November 9, 2020, OncoSec Medical Incorporated announced new positive interim data from its KEYNOTE-695 registration-enabled Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid), a DNA plasmid-based interleukin-12, in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in rigorously defined anti-PD1 checkpoint resistant metastatic melanoma patients. A copy of such press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

99.1 Press Release issued by OncoSec Medical Incorporated, dated November 9, 2020.



ONCOSEC MEDICAL Inc Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 OncoSec Announces Positive Interim Data from KEYNOTE-695 Trial in Anti-PD-1 Checkpoint Refractory Metastatic Melanoma at SITC 2020 — 30% overall response rate (ORR) and 6% complete response (CR) rate achieved — — 35% ORR achieved in patients with Stage IV M1c or M1d disease — — TAVO + pembrolizumab demonstrated durable responses for up to two years — — Data selected for Poster Walk discussion and will be additionally presented at SITC Symposium on November 11,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on designing, developing and commercializing gene therapies, therapeutics and medical approaches to stimulate an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, consists of a plasmid construct encoding the proinflammatory cytokine, IL-12, which is delivered into the tumor through in vivo electroporation. As of July 31, 2016, the Company was pursuing two Phase II trials: ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma and ImmunoPulse IL-12 plus pembrolizumab in patients with advanced, metastatic melanoma. In addition, it is pursuing ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with triple negative breast cancer. Its ImmunoPulse product candidates are based on its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-based immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system, resulting in systemic anti-tumor immune responses.