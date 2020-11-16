ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:ONCS) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01
On November 9, 2020, OncoSec Medical Incorporated announced new positive interim data from its KEYNOTE-695 registration-enabled Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid), a DNA plasmid-based interleukin-12, in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in rigorously defined anti-PD1 checkpoint resistant metastatic melanoma patients. A copy of such press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.
About ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:ONCS)
OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on designing, developing and commercializing gene therapies, therapeutics and medical approaches to stimulate an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, consists of a plasmid construct encoding the proinflammatory cytokine, IL-12, which is delivered into the tumor through in vivo electroporation. As of July 31, 2016, the Company was pursuing two Phase II trials: ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma and ImmunoPulse IL-12 plus pembrolizumab in patients with advanced, metastatic melanoma. In addition, it is pursuing ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with triple negative breast cancer. Its ImmunoPulse product candidates are based on its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-based immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system, resulting in systemic anti-tumor immune responses.