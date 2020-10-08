one (NASDAQ:OHGI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On October 6, 2020, one (the “Company”) announced that the holders of the Company’s units (the “Units”) may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (“Class A ordinary shares”), and redeemable warrants included in the Units commencing on October 8, 2020. Each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share. Any Units not separated will continue to trade on the The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “AONE.U”. Any underlying Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on NYSE under the symbols “AONE” and “AONE WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the holders’ Units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

A copy of the press release issued by the Company announcing the separate trading of the securities underlying the Units is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release, dated October 6, 2020.



one Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2032626d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: ONE SECURITIES TO COMMENCE SEPARATE TRADING SAN FRANCISCO,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About one (NASDAQ:OHGI)

One Horizon Group, Inc. is engaged in the development and licensing of software for mobile voice over Internet protocol (VoIP). The Company’s operations include the licensing of software to telecommunications operators and the development of software application platforms that optimize mobile voice, instant messaging and advertising communications over the Internet. It has two business segments, one for business to business line and one for business to consumer line. It designs, develops and sells white label SmartPacket software and services to telecommunications operators. Its licensees deliver an operator-branded mobile Internet communication solution to smartphones, including VoIP, multi-media messaging, video and mobile advertising. It sells its software, branding, hosting and operator services to telecommunications operators, enterprises, operators in fixed line telephony, cable television operators and to the satellite communications sector, and the VoIP as a Service business.