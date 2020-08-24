one (NASDAQ:OHGI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

About one (NASDAQ:OHGI)

One Horizon Group, Inc. is engaged in the development and licensing of software for mobile voice over Internet protocol (VoIP). The Company’s operations include the licensing of software to telecommunications operators and the development of software application platforms that optimize mobile voice, instant messaging and advertising communications over the Internet. It has two business segments, one for business to business line and one for business to consumer line. It designs, develops and sells white label SmartPacket software and services to telecommunications operators. Its licensees deliver an operator-branded mobile Internet communication solution to smartphones, including VoIP, multi-media messaging, video and mobile advertising. It sells its software, branding, hosting and operator services to telecommunications operators, enterprises, operators in fixed line telephony, cable television operators and to the satellite communications sector, and the VoIP as a Service business.