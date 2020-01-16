ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:ONCS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (the “Company”) has postponed the Company’s special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”), originally scheduled to be held on January 17, 2020, to February 7, 2020, due to scheduling requirements related to the pending litigation filed by Alpha Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha”) against the Company.

On January 16, 2020, the Company issued a press release with the Board’s response to the recent proposal from Alpha and announced the postponement of the Special Meeting. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The following exhibit is furnished as part of this report:

Description 99.1 Press Release dated January 16, 2020.



ONCOSEC MEDICAL Inc Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 OncoSec Board Rejects Alpha Holdings “Proposal” and Announces New Special Meeting Date Believes Alpha’s Contingency-Laden “Proposal” is a Blatant Attempt to Mislead Shareholders into Giving Alpha Control of OncoSec Before Alpha Makes Any Cash Investment and Potentially Without Making Any Investment At All Believes CGP/Sirtex Transaction – Which Would Provide Immediate $30 Million in Funding to OncoSec – is Clearly Superior to Alpha’s “Proposal” that Provides No Immediate Capital,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on designing, developing and commercializing gene therapies, therapeutics and medical approaches to stimulate an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, consists of a plasmid construct encoding the proinflammatory cytokine, IL-12, which is delivered into the tumor through in vivo electroporation. As of July 31, 2016, the Company was pursuing two Phase II trials: ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma and ImmunoPulse IL-12 plus pembrolizumab in patients with advanced, metastatic melanoma. In addition, it is pursuing ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with triple negative breast cancer. Its ImmunoPulse product candidates are based on its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-based immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system, resulting in systemic anti-tumor immune responses.