Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On December 18, 2019 (the “Effective Date”), Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Distribution, License and Supply Agreement (the “License Agreement”) with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte. Ltd. (“Licensee”). Under the terms of the License Agreement, the Company granted Licensee (i) a non-exclusive, royalty-bearing license, with the right to sublicense, under certain Company patent rights and know-how to develop and manufacture any product (the “Licensed Product”) containing rigosertib for Australia and New Zealand (the “Territory”) and in human uses (the “Field”), and (ii) an exclusive, royalty-bearing license, with the right to sublicense, under certain Company patent rights and know-how to commercialize the Licensed Product in the Territory and in the Field.

Licensee has also agreed to obtain from the Company all of Licensee’s requirements of the Licensed Products for the Territory, and the Company has agreed to supply Licensee with all of its requirements of the Licensed Products. The Company may, at its discretion, use the services of a contract manufacturer to manufacture and package the Licensed Products.

The Company may be entitled to receive clinical, regulatory and sale-based milestone payments up to $30.4 million. The Company may also be entitled to receive tiered double-digit royalties based on net sales in the Territory.

The License Agreement is for a term of 15 years from the launch on a country by country basis in the Territory and contains customary provisions for termination by either party in the event of breach of the License Agreement by the other party (subject to a cure period), bankruptcy of the other party, or challenges to the patents by any sublicensee or assignee.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the identification and development of oncology therapeutics segment. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company has created a targeted anti-cancer agents designed to work against specific cellular pathways that are important to cancer cells. It has over three clinical-stage product candidates and various preclinical programs that target kinases, cellular metabolism or cell division in preclinical development. The Company’s lead product candidate, rigosertib, is being tested in both intravenous (IV) and oral formulations as a single agent, and the oral formulation is also being tested in combination with azacitidine, in clinical trials for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and related cancers. Its other product candidates include Briciclib and Recilisib.