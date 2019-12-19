Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On December 19, 2019, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., or the Company, issued a press release to report the recommendation of the independent Data Monitoring Committee that the Company continue its ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for Mino-Lok® in patients with central line-associated bloodstream infections or catheter-related bloodstream infections.

A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

