Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXR) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01.
On December 19, 2019, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., or the Company, issued a press release to report the recommendation of the independent Data Monitoring Committee that the Company continue its ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for Mino-Lok® in patients with central line-associated bloodstream infections or catheter-related bloodstream infections.
A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.
(d) Exhibits
|Exhibit Number
|Description
|99.1
|Press release dated December 19, 2019.
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 f8k121919ex99-1_citiuspharma.htm PRESS RELEASE DATED DECEMBER 19,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXR)
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Trail One, Inc., is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing therapeutic products. The Company focuses on developing formulations to manage the delivery and compliance of approved drugs. The Company offers Suprenza, an orally disintegrating tablet and an obesity drug that can be administered with water or dissolved on tongue. The Company also focuses on development of its product candidate, Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream, which is in Phase II study. Its Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream is used to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from grade I and II hemorrhoids. Citius Pharmaceuticals, LLC is its subsidiary. The Company has not generated any revenues.