ONCBIOMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OBMP) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02

On May 6, 2020, the independent members of the Board of Directors (the “ Board ”) of OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “ Company ”), approved the issuance of a total of 450,001 restricted shares of common stock to Jonathan Head, Ph.D., the Chairman of the Board and the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew Kucharchuk, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and President, in lieu of and in satisfaction of accrued and unpaid compensation owed to them in the aggregate amount of $27,000. The issuances were exempt from registration to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Following these issuances, a total of 1,398,070 shares of our common stock are issued and outstanding.



About ONCBIOMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OBMP)

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Quint Media Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company specializes in various cancer therapies. The Company focuses on developing breast and prostate cancer therapeutic vaccines, and a process for the growth of cancer cells and targeted chemotherapies. The Company’s vaccine technology is designed to stimulate the immune system to selectively attack cancer cells without harm to the patient. The Company’s product portfolio consists of approximately three target therapies and a vaccine platform that allows creation of a therapeutic vaccine for various solid tumor cancer. The Company’s lead product, ProscaVax is indicated for prostate cancer. The Company focuses on planning Phase II clinical trials of ProscaVax. The Company is also focused on development of its other technologies, such as the paclitaxel-albumin conjugate. It also has a portfolio of targeted therapies, some of which are biosimilars to drugs, including paclitaxel (Abraxane).