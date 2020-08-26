ONCBIOMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OBMP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On August 14, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “ Board ”) of OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “ Company ”), appointed Mr. Andrew Kucharchuk as Acting Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Kucharchuk is currently a director of the Company and served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer from 2009 until closing of the acquisition of the assets of Avant Diagnostics, Inc. (“ Avant ”) on June 5, 2020.

Mr. Kucharchuk has no family relationships with any director, executive officer, or person nominated or chosen by the Company to become a director or executive officer of the Company. Mr. Kucharchuk is not a party to any transaction required to be disclosed to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K other than his consulting agreement with the Company, which is described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 11, 2020.

On August 14, 2020, the Board approved a change in the Company’s fiscal year end from December 31 to September 30, effective immediately for the current fiscal year, and for all subsequent years until such time as the Board resolves to amend such fiscal year end. The fiscal year has been changed to conform to the September 30 fiscal year end of Avant whose assets were acquired by the Company on June 5, 2020, and which is being treated as the accounting acquirer. Therefore, no transition report is required.

Following such change, the date of the Company’s next fiscal year end is September 30, 2020. Consequently, the Company will file its next annual report on Form 10-K for year ended September 30, 2020.

On August 26, 2020, the Company has made available an Investor Presentation, which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 7.01, and the exhibit incorporated by reference herein, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and it shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

99.1 Investor Presentation



OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ONCBIOMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OBMP)

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Quint Media Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company specializes in various cancer therapies. The Company focuses on developing breast and prostate cancer therapeutic vaccines, and a process for the growth of cancer cells and targeted chemotherapies. The Company’s vaccine technology is designed to stimulate the immune system to selectively attack cancer cells without harm to the patient. The Company’s product portfolio consists of approximately three target therapies and a vaccine platform that allows creation of a therapeutic vaccine for various solid tumor cancer. The Company’s lead product, ProscaVax is indicated for prostate cancer. The Company focuses on planning Phase II clinical trials of ProscaVax. The Company is also focused on development of its other technologies, such as the paclitaxel-albumin conjugate. It also has a portfolio of targeted therapies, some of which are biosimilars to drugs, including paclitaxel (Abraxane).